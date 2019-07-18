×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 3:05 pm
Real Estate Market Impacting Decisions Of Future Home Buyers
Tevis Hillis
Many future home buyers wonder when this hot housing market will cool off or if they should be waiting for the housing market to crash, but experts say now is not the time to wait.
Logan Co. Sheriff: Plane Crashes Near Marshall
News 9
A small plane crashed Wednesday morning near Marshall.
Del City Police Speak On Arrest Of Washington Man Accused Of Murdering His Wife
News 9
Police arrested a murder suspect in Del City, nearly 1,700 miles from the house where his wife was found dead.
Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC
News 9
Oklahoma City police say a man was taken to the hospital after his truck hit a power pole near Wilshire & the Broadway Extension.
Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Norman
News 9
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash on the ramp onto Highway 9 from I-35 on Wednesday morning.
Crews Respond To Car Hit By Train, No Injuries Reported
News 9
15th Street was closed from Broadway to Fretz due to the accident. The street has since reopened.
Police: 4 Killed In Somalia Blast Ahead Of Presidential Vote
Associated Press
Somali police say at least four people have been killed by a suicide explosion that targeted a checkpoint near the airport in the capital, Mogadishu.
Sri Lanka Leader Vows To Shed Powers, Appoint Prime Minister
Associated Press
Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday promised to appoint a new prime minister, empower the Parliament and abolish the all-powerful executive presidential system as reforms to stabilize the country engulfed in a political crisis and violence triggered by the worst economic crises in memory.
US Finds 500 Native American Boarding School Deaths So Far
Associated Press
A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues.
Google Adopts An Apple-Like Approach For Its Pixel Products
Associated Press
Google on Wednesday took a big step toward pushing its Pixel product line-up down a road already paved by Apple and its array of trendsetting devices.
Hyundai Recalls More Than 215,000 Sonatas With Leaky Fuel Hoses
CBS News
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.
School Bonds Worth $200 Million Could Soon Be On Ballot In Stillwater
News On 6
Stillwater residents could soon vote on $200 million worth of school bonds for Stillwater Public Schools.
