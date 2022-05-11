OCPD Investigating Multiple Robberies In South OKC

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 9:34 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are investigating multiple robberies Wednesday in south Oklahoma City.

The first robbery was in the 6600 block of South May Avenue, and the second robbery happened in the 2200 block of South Meridian Avenue.

At this time, police do not know if these robberies are connected.

When authorities pulled over a vehicle, they took one person into custody near Southwest 59th Street and May.

After the suspect was taken into custody, the remaining four passengers drove away.

Authorities spotted the vehicle near the location of the first robbery, where the four suspects were then taken into custody.

This is a developing story.