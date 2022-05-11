Hot Temperatures And Partly Cloudy Skies Across The Metro

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 6:49 am

After a nice rain overnight, temperatures will be hot again Wednesday afternoon.

Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s and 90s.

The heat index will be in the mid 90s Wednesday.

We will watch thunderstorms fire in the panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

These storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

They will weaken as they move into the main body of the state.

It will be hot and very humid again Thursday.

We will have a chance of isolated storms in far western Oklahoma late Thursday into the night.

If these storms develop, they too could produce large hail and very strong wind gusts.