Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 4:58 am

By: News 9

Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police say a man was taken to the hospital after his truck hit a power pole near Wilshire & the Broadway Extension.

The accident caused Wilshire to be shut down in both directions between Robinson and Harvey.

Currently, there is no word on the driver's condition.





