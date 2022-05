Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 4:37 am

By: News 9

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash on the ramp onto Highway 9 from I-35 on Wednesday morning.

Currently, traffic from the interstate to Highway 9 can get through, but the crash is impacting those looking to get onto Highway 9 from Ed Noble Parkway.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 fore the latest updates.