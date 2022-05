House Approves $39.8 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 4:06 am

By: CBS News

The House on Tuesday night approved $39.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, with just days to go before President Biden says his authority to fund military supplies to help fend off Russian aggression runs dry.

The bill passed 368 to 57. It will now go to the Senate and then to Mr. Biden's desk. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the vote that the Senate will act on the aid package "as soon as possible."

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro introduced the supplemental bill Tuesday afternoon. The bill provides significantly more military and humanitarian aid than the $33 billion the president requested and is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House.

"This monumental package of security, economic and humanitarian aid will be on the Floor tonight, where we hope to secure a strong bipartisan vote," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats on Tuesday. "Time is of the essence — and we cannot afford to wait. With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won."

DeLauro said Congress has a "moral responsibility to deliver this support to help end the grievous loss of life, hold Putin and his cronies accountable, and protect global democracy."

