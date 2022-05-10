Employee At NW OKC Business Beaten With Hammer, Police Search For Suspect

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 4:52 pm

An employee at an Oklahoma City business attempted to stop an alleged thief on Tuesday only to be violently beaten in the head with a hammer. Oklahoma City police are investigating the attack and said the suspect was on the loose.

Another employee of MD Building Materials likely saved the victim’s life when they walked in on the attack around 4:30 a.m. She told police the suspect was sitting on the victim and saw only the back of the suspect. She yelled police were on the way and the man ran away.

The suspect was long gone when officers arrived at the business near northwest 122nd and Santa Fe early Tuesday morning. According to the report, officers found a pool of blood in the break room and a blood trail that led to the warehouse. That was where they found the 48-year-old victim on the floor and a bloody hammer next to him.

“He was struck in the head and bleeding profusely,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So definitely a serious injury but at last note he was stable.”

Before the victim was taken to the hospital, he told police he confronted the suspect who was attempting to break into a vending machine in the break room.

“At which point the suspect demanded money from the victim and that was where he struck him in the head with a hammer,” said Quirk.

The suspect took off when another employee walked in on the violent attack. During a search of the building officers found how the suspect might have snuck into the building.

“Officers located a door that had seemingly been propped open to the business,” said Quirk.

And even though there are cameras inside and outside the business, police said none of them captured the attack or the suspect.

“There was one in the area that could have caught the event, but they are not currently working,” said Quirk. “Officers searched the area and were not able to locate anybody that matched descriptions.”

Police have not identified the suspect. The report was not clear if the suspect was an employee or someone who lived in a nearby homeless camp.



