Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:22 pm

By: News 9

Crews Respond To Car Hit By Train, No Injuries Reported

Edmond police were on scene of a car vs train accident that blocked traffic Tuesday afternoon.

15th Street was closed from Broadway to Fretz due to the accident. The street has since reopened.

No one was injured in the crash.

Avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.