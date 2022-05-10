Eastside Fresh Market Arrives In NE OKC

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 12:27 pm

Access to fresh grown fruits and vegetables is expanding to east Oklahoma City, with the arrival of a new farmers market.

You can swing by the Eastside Fresh Market at the Oklahoma County OSU Extension Center, located at 2500 NE 63rd Street in Oklahoma City.

The market had its grand opening last Tuesday and will continue every Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. through November 1st.

Every week they will have fresh, local produce and products as well as educational opportunities on gardening, farming, nutrition and more.

Extension Director, Ladonna Hines, says this market came to be because the Eastside is what they call a food desert.

"There's no access that's close by for the residents that live here," Hines says, "There's no place for them to even go to any stores, grocery stores, farmer's markets, anywhere to get fresh produce," Hines continued.

The market doesn't just provide needed fruits and vegetables, it also is a source of fun with food trucks and music for a family friendly event.

Every week they'll have a different educational experience schedule.

For more information on what fun things will be planned every week and how you can become a vendor, click here.