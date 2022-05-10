Abortions On Tribal Land Could Provide Loophole In Recent Abortion Laws

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:46 am

By: News 9

Abortions on tribal land could be a loophole in the state's recent abortion laws and those still working their way through the legislature.

News 9's Legal Analyst Irven Box says under the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling, a tribal member could open up an abortion clinic if they want, unless the tribe prohibits it.

"If they wanted to apply funds to allow for abortions of Indian women on Indian land they could do that," Box said.

Box stated that the McGirt ruling also protects doctors who perform the procedure on tribal lands.

At this time, there are no abortion providers on tribal lands.