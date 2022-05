Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 7:16 am

By: News 9

Around 4:20 Tuesday morning, authorities were called to an incident of a man in northwest Oklahoma City being beaten with a hammer.

The incident occurred near 37 Northwest 122nd.

The man was a warehouse employee and was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

This is a developing story.