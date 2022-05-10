Hot And Humid Highs Continue, Heat Burst Possible

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 6:29 am

Another hot and humid day for Tuesday with highs in the 90s and 100s.

Heat index from 100 to 104 is expected.

On Tuesday evening, storms will be ongoing in Texas and these will make a run at western Oklahoma.

Storm chances go up after 8:00 p.m. in western Oklahoma. These storms could produce hail up to golf balls and winds up to 70 mph.

Overnight after storms are gone, the atmosphere will be setup for a few heat bursts to occur.

This happens when the heavy, moist air from storms rushes to the surface.

The air heats up quickly through compression. This can take temps from the 60s to the 80s, or even 90s briefly.

When this happens, winds can peak as well.

Winds 70 mph or more could occur as well.

Again, this happens with no storms around, and is very localized.

Can’t forecast exactly where heat bursts will setup, but Tuesday night they will be possible.