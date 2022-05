Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:20 am

By: News On 6

3 In Custody After Police Chase Ends In NE OKC

A police pursuit came to an end on the I-35 service road near Hefner on Tuesday morning.

According to Oklahoma City Police, an officer tried to pull over a stolen car, but the driver sped off.

That suspect eventually came to a stop and two people inside ran away, while a third stayed in the car.

Police say all three are now in custody.





