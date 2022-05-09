Monday, May 9th 2022, 6:23 pm

Ride Of A Lifetime: Teacher Makes Local Student’s Dream Come True With Help From Local Dealership

Most of us can look back on our time in school and remember an individual teacher who really changed our lives. For Hunter Helper that teacher is Silvia Shriver.

“Hunter was my very first student with autism since I started teaching special needs,” said Silver Shriver, Midwest City Elementary School.

Hunter was in Ms. Shriver’s class for five years. It became clear in their time together that Hunter had a passion for cars.

“All the time, that’s all he talked about is cars, and how fast a car would go, and over time he started drawing odometers,” said Shriver.

Hunter, now preparing to graduate from Carl Albert High School, got a surprise from his old teacher.

“I thought since he is graduating this year a present would be for him to come out to the car lot and test some cars,” said Shriver.

Hunter spent the day at David Stanley Chevrolet, meeting the workers, hanging out in the service department. He even spent some time behind the sales desk.

Hunter got to sit behind the wheel of some very nice and expensive vehicles, but what he really wanted was to drive a vehicle, something he had never done before.

“Yes, he did. It’s very hard telling him no. I did let him drive a car, don’t tell anybody,” said car salesman Anthony Shriver.

“It was absolutely a dream, because I knew his love of cars so much. And I just thought, if I can make it happen, I’m going to do it,” said Silvia Shriver.



