New Video Shows OKCFD's Dramatic Rescue Of Woman Caught In House Fire

Monday, May 9th 2022, 6:14 pm

A woman is pulled from her burning home as new video shows the dramatic rescue near NW 24th St and Lee Ave.

"We have a one story, wood frame residential home with heavy fire showing," someone on scene told dispatch.

As flames engulfed the home, firefighters quickly tried knocking down the flames.

"601 we got one phone call from a neighbor across the street states smoke and flame engulfing the front of the home there is one car in the driveway. They think there is one person inside," was heard during radio traffic.

"They went around to the back of the home is where they decided to make entry and ended up being the right spot," said Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

That's where they found a woman and quickly pulled her out.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Firefighters also found several cats in the back of the house and were able to get several out, but others sadly passed away.

"Very tense moments.," said Fulkerson. "The fire itself was controlled pretty quickly. The firefighters did a great job extinguishing the fire."

News 9 spoke with one neighbor who says part of his home was damaged that night and he too had to evacuate. Luckily, no one else was hurt.

"Every room in a residential structure should have two ways out," said Chris Black, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. "If you can't get out the door, you should have a way to open or break a window to exit through that window."

Firefighters also stress the use of working smoke detectors because you never know when it can save your life.

The woman in the fire was released from the hospital and expected to be okay.



