×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
78°
Feels like 85°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Monday Evening Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 9th 2022, 5:23 pm
By:
David Payne
Monday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 10, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 10, 2022.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for May 9, 2022.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for May 9, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 9, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 9, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 10, 2022.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for May 9, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Monday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 9, 2022.
Lacey's Monday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Monday Morning Forecast for May 9, 2022.
Monday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
News 9
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Monday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Newly-Released Evidence Points To One Killer In Girl Scout Murders
Reagan Ledbetter
The Girl Scout murders have haunted Oklahomans for 45 years, but investigators now say recent DNA testing done by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) points to one killer and rules out every other suspect brought up.
Newly-Released Evidence Points To One Killer In Girl Scout Murders
Reagan Ledbetter
The Girl Scout murders have haunted Oklahomans for 45 years, but investigators now say recent DNA testing done by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) points to one killer and rules out every other suspect brought up.
Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded
Kristen Weaver
Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions.
Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded
Kristen Weaver
Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI
News On 6
The mother of a victim in a deadly DUI crash said she's worked hard to forgive the man responsible. Latroy Wilson pled guilty to first degree manslaughter recently and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI
News On 6
The mother of a victim in a deadly DUI crash said she's worked hard to forgive the man responsible. Latroy Wilson pled guilty to first degree manslaughter recently and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
New Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Arts District Opens Tuesday
News On 6
The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.
New Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Arts District Opens Tuesday
News On 6
The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Newly-Released Evidence Points To One Killer In Girl Scout Murders
Reagan Ledbetter
The Girl Scout murders have haunted Oklahomans for 45 years, but investigators now say recent DNA testing done by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) points to one killer and rules out every other suspect brought up.
Muskogee Family Trying to Rebuild After Their Home Was Flooded
Kristen Weaver
Families in Muskogee are hard at work clearing out their homes after floods destroyed houses and ruined bridges and roads. Muskogee city leaders estimate the damage from last weeks flood could be as devastating as the historic flooding three years ago and think the damage will cost millions.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI
News On 6
The mother of a victim in a deadly DUI crash said she's worked hard to forgive the man responsible. Latroy Wilson pled guilty to first degree manslaughter recently and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
New Bob Dylan Center In Tulsa Arts District Opens Tuesday
News On 6
The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen at 8:30 a.m.
Bartlesville Teenager Pleads Guilty To Child Murder
News On 6
A Bartlesville teenager admitted to killing a 23-month-old boy last September Terry Hindman was at his girlfriend's house eight months ago to look after her toddler.
Residents Share Flooding Concerns With Bixby City Council
News On 6
Some in Bixby argue the city isn't doing enough to prevent flooding in their neighborhoods. Residents packed the city council meeting Monday night and discussed flooding in neighborhoods near 171st and Memorial, where they say flooding happened because Little Snake Creek is blocked and the water had nowhere else to go. The city said it's complicated to fix.
View More Stories