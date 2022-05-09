New Details Released On Driver Of Tishomingo Crash That Killed 6 Teenagers

Monday, May 9th 2022, 12:04 pm

By: News 9

New Details Released On Driver Of Tishomingo Crash That Killed Six Teenagers

According to a preliminary report, the teenage driver who collided with a truck in Tishomingo in March had marijuana in her system.

That information comes from the toxicology tests conducted after her death.

Six teenagers were killed in the March crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board notes the teen driver had an intermediate driver's license, meaning she could only have one other passenger not related to her in her car.