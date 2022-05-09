Humid And Windy Conditions Continue, Record Highs Possible

Monday, May 9th 2022, 6:48 am

Feeling like summer again Monday as highs will be in the 90s and 100s.

Very muggy, but there will be a gusty south wind.

Record highs are possible! Please use caution during peak heating hours and make sure you are staying hydrated.

On Monday night, lows will be in the mid-70s once again.

Tuesday will be similar and it will be hot and very humid.

On Tuesday evening, storms are looking likely in the Texas panhandle.

These will move into western Oklahoma after 7:00 p.m.

These storms will pose a severe threat, with golf ball size hail and winds up to 70 mph possible.

The tornado threat out west is very low Tuesday.

Trackers will be on these storms in the state.