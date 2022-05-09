Lacey's Monday Morning Forecast

NHL Timeout Coordinator Hit By Glass Panel Mid-game After Fans Celebrated Goal

A timeout coordinator working the Friday night National Hockey League game between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes was struck in the head by a pane of glass that came loose near the penalty box, CBS Sports reported. The official, identified as Joe Foley, was hospitalized — but a Bruins player said it appears he'll be alright, according to The Associated Press.