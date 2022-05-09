NHL Timeout Coordinator Hit By Glass Panel Mid-game After Fans Celebrated Goal

Monday, May 9th 2022, 5:32 am

By: CBS News

A timeout coordinator working the Friday night National Hockey League game between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes was struck in the head by a pane of glass that came loose near the penalty box, CBS Sports reported. The official, identified as Joe Foley, was hospitalized — but a Bruins player said it appears he'll be alright, according to The Associated Press.

The incident occurred after the Bruins scored a goal late in the second period to gain a 3-1 lead over the Hurricanes, CBS Sports said. Video shows the fans sitting near the penalty box hitting on the glass before a panel came loose and struck Foley.

Medical officials put Foley in a neck brace and took him away in a stretcher, CBS Sports said. The Boston Globe reported he was alert as he was being removed from the arena.

NHL spokesman John Dellapina told The Associated Press that Foley was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation. Bruins player David Pastrnak said "We heard he's doing all right and he's going to be fine," according to the AP.

Both teams issued statements about the incident. "Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured," the Bruins said on Twitter. We are sending him our best wishes."

"Thoughts for that official," the Hurricanes said.

The incident delayed the game for approximately seven minutes — and when play resumed, there was a police officer in the stands to ensure a barrier, the AP said. The Bruins eventually won the game 4-2.

