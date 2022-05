Monday, May 9th 2022, 3:32 am

By: News 9

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a building near downtown Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

The blaze broke out on the southwest side of the city near southwest 4th and Dewey.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.