Monday, May 9th 2022, 3:26 am

By: News 9

Here are the links mentioned on May 9, 2022.

Storm Damage Repair Scams

A warning from the City of Seminole, be aware of out of town and bogus contractors looking to prey on those with tornado damage.

City leaders say people should verify the contractor's license with the city before paying for anything. That includes roofers, plumbers, electricians and heat and air contractors.

You can report contractor fraud to the attorney general's office by Clicking Here.