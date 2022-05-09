Protestors Gather At State Capitol Supporting Abortion Rights

Sunday, May 8th 2022, 10:18 pm

Abortion rights supporters gathered at the State Capitol, protesting the Governor signing the heartbeat act into law on Sunday.

It's a bill that's sparked controversy in the state over the past week. On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style near-total abortion ban into law, making abortions illegal nearly six weeks after conception.

Related Story: Abortion Rights Supporters Gather At State Capitol

"We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country, we want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma," said Governor Kevin Stitt.

That law makes Oklahoma one of more than a dozen states that would prohibit nearly all abortions if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned.

"It's not fair," said Kelsey, a protestor. "Women need options, it's my body, my choice and if it's your body, it's your choice."

It's likely that abortions performed right now will be some of the last legal abortions in the state.

Those who gathered on the steps of the capitol Sunday are hoping they can somehow overturn this bill and provide more resources for women in this state.

"To not have the right to choose is so scary and so disgusting," said Lydia Foxen, a protestor.

Some of the protestors were shocked by how many people arrived.

"It's very heartwarming to see that there's like, so many people who are willing to come out and support this," said Holly Harold, another protestor.

The supreme court decision is expected to officially be handed down sometime this summer. However, in the meantime, the new law signed by Governor Stitt takes effect immediately.