Man Hit By Stray Bullet While Driving In NE OKC, Police Say

A metro driver is recovering after a shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City Saturday night.

Officers said the man told police he was hit by a stray bullet while driving near NE 12th and MLK.

He told police he didn't know where the bullet came from or who shot it.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.