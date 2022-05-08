Sunday, May 8th 2022, 6:16 pm

New Gerber Baby From Edmond First To Have Limb Difference

An Edmond family is overjoyed their youngest daughter will be Gerber's 2022 photo search contest winner. She's also the first baby to win with a limb difference.

Isa's dad John said they entered her in the contest to celebrate their beautiful, bright-eyed seven-month-old baby.

“She's a fun, loving, outgoing baby who just loves to observe her environment. She loves to go outside, she loves the wind in her face, walking up the street, and she's discovered her voice recently,” John Slish said.

Her family hopes her story will inspire other families and spread awareness for people with limb differences.

“We found out at our 18 week ultrasound. We were told that there was a difference in her anatomy at the time,” John Slish said.

Isa was born without a femur in her right leg.

“When a kid has the support of their family, friends and their community around them, they can truly do anything,” Meredith Slish said.

Along with being the new spokesbaby, Isa will receive a $25,000 cash prize and free Gerber products. She's also the Chief Growing Officer on Gerber's Executive Committee and her personal favorite; the official Chief Taste Tester.

“One of her favorite things right now are the Gerber sweet potato puffs. She loves them,” Meredith said.

Isa's mom said she's raised Isa and her four-year-old daughter Tempe on Gerber products.

“We're just really excited, she does the best job ever and we couldn't think of a better family to be a part of than the Gerber family,” Meredith said.

The Slish family encourages others to learn more about people with limb differences. They mentioned several resources.

For more information, CLICK HERE or HERE.