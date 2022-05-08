Cowboy Baseball Wins In Run-Rule Fashion To Sweep Series

Sunday, May 8th 2022, 6:04 pm

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State's winning streak reached seven Sunday as the No. 3 Cowboys swept their series with Southeast Missouri State with a 15-3 triumph in seven innings at O'Brate Stadium.

The Pokes improved to 34-13 with the win, while SEMO fell to 30-16.

OSU collected 13 hits in the contest, including four home runs. Griffin Doersching went deep twice and had four RBIs, while both Marcus Brown and Roc Riggio homered and drove in three runs.

Trevor Martin made his third start of the season and picked up the win to improve to 3-2. The right-hander worked four shutout innings and allowed only one hit while striking out a season-high six.

Ryan Bogusz kept the visitors off the scoreboard over the final three innings to notch the first save of his career.

The Cowboys once again took an early lead with a big first inning. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with no outs, and David Mendham and Nolan McLean drew back-to-back walks to bring in the first two runs of the ballgame. A Brown single followed by a fielder's choice brought in two more, and it was a 4-0 lead.

OSU manufactured another run in the second. Ian Daugherty led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a flyout. Zach Ehrhard then hit a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Daugherty in to score and extending the lead to five.

The Pokes continued its scoring ways in the third, this time with a big fly. To lead off the inning, Doersching hammered an 0-1 pitch 450 feet into the seats in left-center field. It was his seventh home run of the season and made it a 6-0 ballgame.

SEMO found the scoreboard in the fifth. Back-to-back walks to open the inning followed by a double and a single plated three runs in the inning, cutting the Cowboys' lead in half at 6-3.

But OSU answered in a big way with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the frame. The Cowboys scored the seven runs on five hits while bringing 10 batters to the plate. The highlights included an RBI triple from McLean, a three-run home run from Riggio and Doersching's second blast of the day, also a three-run shot, to open the lead up to 13-3.

OSU put two final runs on the board in the sixth with another long ball. McLean was hit by a pitch to begin the inning before Brown lifted a pitch over the opposite field wall for a two-run home run.

The Cowboys return to action Tuesday with a road contest at Dallas Baptist. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.