Sunday, May 8th 2022, 5:45 pm

By: News 9

A fully-involved fire at an Edmond home required multiple fire crews to put out the flames on Sunday.

Fire crews from Oak Cliff, Deer Creek, Edmond and Guthrie responded to the home near S. Coltrane Rd. and W. Simmons Rd. around 4 p.m.

Authorities on the scene told News 9 no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Stay tuned for updates.