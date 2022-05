Sunday, May 8th 2022, 1:39 pm

By: News 9

A driver was injured after his semi truck rolled over Sunday afternoon.

The rollover happened near the Interstate 40 eastbound and the John Kilpatrick Turnpike on ramp.

Authorities said the semi rolled over when the driver took the turn too fast when they were entering the on ramp.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.