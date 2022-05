Sunday, May 8th 2022, 11:49 am

By: News On 6, News 9

Stillwater police said they found a body at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

The body was found just after 8 a.m. on Perkins Road near East Mercury Avenue.

Officers said are still on scene but said there aren't any signs of foul play at this time.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.