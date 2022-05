Saturday, May 7th 2022, 9:19 pm

By: News 9

OCPD Looking For Suspects In Home Invasion, Attempted Arson Case

Oklahoma City Police need your help to find the men involved in a home invasion.

Police say it happened near Southwest 13th and McKinley back on April 28th.

Police said two men broke into the home, then beat and poured lighter fluid on the home owner.

That victim was able to get out and run for help.

The suspects then tried to start a fire on their way out. Thankfully, the fire died quickly.

If you have any information on this incident, call crimestoppers.