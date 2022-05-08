Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Owned By Oklahoma Man

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 10:44 pm

By: News On 6, News 9, Drake Johnson

As people across the country prepared for "the fastest two minutes in sports" Saturday evening, one Oklahoma man was getting ready for his first Kentucky Derby owning a race horse.

Richard Dawson, owner of oil and natural gas company Redsky Land in Edmond, Oklahoma, bought the horse named Rich Strike for $30,000 in September 2021.

According to the official Kentucky Derby account, Rich Strike pulled off the second biggest upset in the history of the derby.

Rich Strike held 80-1 odds at winning the race and according to the Associated Press, qualified for the race on Friday after Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas pulled his horse.