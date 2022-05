Saturday, May 7th 2022, 10:23 pm

By: News 9

The Norman Police Department (NPD) said an armed subject surrendered peacefully and a victim taken to the hospital should be OK after being barricaded inside a home Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Lindsey St. and the negotiation team worked with the subject, who surrendered.

NPD said a victim inside the home sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries during the possible domestic disturbance.

