Amber Alert Canceled, Police Say Baby Found Safe

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 10:14 pm

By: News 9

Update 5/7/22 at 6:52 PM: Oklahoma City Police said the baby has been found and is OK. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

***

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) has issued an Amber Alert for Gorgeous Stevenson, a 1-year-old.

Police said the suspect is Lydell Hamon, 37, who police say is a black man that is bald with a ponytail.

Police said Stevenson is wearing a pink puma two piece outfit.

The event happened at a home near 5700 SE 85th St. in OKC around 10:30 this morning.

Police said the last know location of the suspect was in the area of SE 99th St. to SE 104th area of Sooner Road in OKC.

This is a developing story.