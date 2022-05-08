1 Suspect Remains On The Run As Hourslong Manhunt Continues

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 8:01 pm

By: News 9

Law enforcement officials said they are looking for a man after a pursuit crashed out Friday in Pottawatomie County.

While it is not yet known why the police pursuit began, authorities said multiple departments were on scene where a vehicle crashed and multiple people fled the vehicle.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, four people fled on foot but three of them are currently in Shawnee police custody.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, police said they believe the suspect may have crossed into Seminole County.