Fort Gibson Man Pleads Guilty To Role In Capitol Breach

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 4:21 pm

By: News On 6, News 9, Associated Press

An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal authorities.

Jerry Ryals, 27, from Fort Gibson, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C. to a charge of civil disorder, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office. for the District of Columbia.

Ryals, an apprentice electrician, illegally walked through or stayed in several areas of the Capitol building, taking photos and videos after being told to go outside. In one video, he said, “They are tear gassing, throwing flash bangs, pepper spray, but we will not concede.”

He is set to be sentenced Oct. 18 and faces up to five years in prison.

His attorney, Jay Mykytiuk, had said Ryals was in Washington “at the behest of President Trump, and like many other protesters he was swept up in the events of that day.”

More than 780 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 280 have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.

More than 160 defendants have been sentenced, including over 60 who have been sentenced to terms of imprisonment ranging from 14 days to five years and three months.