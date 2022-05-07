OHP Assisting Other Agencies In Search For Armed Suspect

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 12:52 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it is on a search for an armed suspect in Ada.

Authorities were involved in a pursuit with the suspect Saturday near East 32nd Street and South Oak Avenue.

OHP said the suspect bailed out of a vehicle with an long-barreled rifle. They believe the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area.

Ada police as well as Chickasaw Lighthorse police are assisting OHP in this case.

Troopers said they have aircraft and boats helping out in the search due to heavy rains in the area earlier this week.

This is a developing story.