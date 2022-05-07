WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 5 (May 7, 2022): Innovations Across Oklahoma In Private Education
Saturday, May 7th 2022, 11:28 am
By:
News On 6,
News 9
In previous episodes we’ve been discussing innovation in public schools, but innovation is happening in private schools as well. In this episode of 'Beyond The Bell,' we’ll learn about schools focused on students with special needs to those focused on STEM or integration of religious studies into the school year.
Guests include:
- Pat Filer, executive director at Good Shepherd Catholic School
- Emily Jensen, director of school, founder of The Beacon School
- Gina Darby, director and co-founder of Infinity Generation Generals Preparatory School
- Philip Abode, executive director of the Crossover Preparatory Academy
- Matina Hunnell, co-founder and head of school at Evergreen: An Acton Academy
- Dr. Logan Kruck, head of academics at Odyssey Leadership Academy