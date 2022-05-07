Local Artist Presents Art Exhibition In Midwest City

Friday, May 6th 2022, 7:32 pm

Nylaina Brewer has always been into art, even as a child. This week, she’s having her first exhibition on display.

“Once we were done eating, I would just take her foil and create, like, these little miniature people,” Brewer said.

Brewer also use dead leaves and trash for her creations, a behavior that never really concerned her family.

“Instead of, ‘Oh my gosh, my baby is playing with trash. Get that away from her.’ They were like, ‘Oh my gosh, my baby has a gift,” Brewer said.

That support led to Brewer finding her passion and becoming an art major in college.

“For me, it’s something very therapeutic and it doesn’t feel like work, ever, at all,” Brewer said.

She is now presenting her very first art exhibit at The Place To B at 8306 Northeast 10th Street in Midwest City. The exhibit is called “In Another World.”

“I’m creating history, being the first native to Oklahoma City, as a Black female sculptor, exhibiting solo,” Brewer said.

The exhibit will feature Brewer’s sculptures as well as her paintings. She refers to her work as “her babies.”

“I can showcase all of my work, my talent, and also give my babies new loving homes,” Brewer said.

All of Brewer’s art is for sale and there is no cost to attend. There are also other forms of entertainment.

“Local, talented, incredible, live performing artist here of musicians, dancers, poets, singers,” Brewer said.

Food vendors will also be in attendance to whet your appetite.

“With this exhibition, I’m fundraising to get my master’s degree from (The) Savannah College of Art and Design,” Brewer said.

While she hopes to sell a lot of her art, any type of support would be appreciated.

“This is all being supported through donations and also though my own pocket,” Brewer said.

The exhibition is going on from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday night and from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday.