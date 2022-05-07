Initial Assessment Indicates 500 Homes Affected By Tornado In Seminole Area

Friday, May 6th 2022, 7:28 pm

Seminole city officials said they are getting a better read on how the area was affected by Wednesday’s tornado.

City manager Steve Saxon said 1,800 homes were in the mile-wide path of the tornado.

Approximately 500 homes were affected, 43 demolished and six are “basically slabs,” according to Saxon.

Crews are working to restore water and power to the area.

“We’re doing everything we can to get power to you,” Saxon said.

Power is gradually being restored in Seminole as OG&E and linemen repair downed power lines.

“We don’t have an exact time frame for when that might be re-established completely, but OG&E is working very, very well with us to identify priorities,” Saxon said.

Those top priorities include water, sewer systems and hospitals.

Saxon said documentation is critical to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency relief dollars if residents have incurred significant losses.

“We are doing what we can to get the FEMA declaration,” Saxon said. “In order to do that, we have to document that we have the level of damage that is necessary, and so, we are tracking as best we can. All the labor that goes into it and all of the damage that has been done.”

A voluntary boil order is in place, which was implemented by the city as a precaution.

Saxon expects water to be 100% restored by Saturday morning.

A Department of Environmental Quality test will determine if the water is safe in Seminole. Test results are expected Saturday morning.