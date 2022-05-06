Capitol Week In Review: Abortion Ban, Marijuana Petition And Swadley’s Investigation Subpoenas

Friday, May 6th 2022, 6:21 pm

It was a wild weather week across the Sooner State, but that doesn’t mean work stopped at the state capitol.

Most abortions are now illegal in Oklahoma after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1503 Tuesday. The Texas-style law bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. On that same day, the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a temporary injunction hoping to stop it from taking effect.

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana began collecting signatures for a new state question Tuesday. They have 90 days to collect 90,000 signatures.

Gov. Stitt signed a bill Friday that opens the state broadband office with the goal of delivering high speed internet to 95 percent of the state by 2027. It's funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds.

This week, the governor also signed Senate Bill 1613. The bill will create a mental wellness division within the Department of Public Safety.

The Special House Committee investigating the relationship between the State Department of Tourism -- and Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchens -- served their first subpoenas. The committee wants to speak with legislative watchdog Mike Jackson and Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steven Harpe next Thursday.