Dallas Police: Former Sooner Football Defensive Lineman Shot, Killed

Friday, May 6th 2022, 6:00 pm

Sooner football fans are in mourning after the news that former football player Du'Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed in Dallas this week.

According to a Dallas Police Department report, Lampkin’s friend went to check on him after not answering any of their calls. They found him on his back with one gunshot wound at an apartment on Ervay Street located near Dallas’ city hall.

Lampkin suited up for the Sooners as a defensive tackle between 2015 and 2017, including 10 appearances in his final season in Norman.

Lampkin also had brief stint in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 after leaving school early. He recorded six solo tackles and three assisted tackles in five games with the Titans in 2018.

According to Dallas police, the former Sooner was set to move into a new apartment when he was killed.

Lampkin died at the scene.

OU football released the following statement in wake of his death:

"The OU Football family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former player Du'Vonta Lampkin. Du'Vonta was full of life and spirit, was a supportive teammate and a joy to be around. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones."