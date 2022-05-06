Sunny Skies Return To The Metro With Warm Highs

Friday, May 6th 2022, 7:18 am

Your Friday looks absolutely beautiful, Oklahoma!

Quiet and very comfortable, and we need it for all the storm cleanup underway.

Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity, light winds and sunny skies.

On Friday night, it will be clear and cool.

Lows will be in the 50s.

The weekend looks very nice, but it will be turning hot.

Highs Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s with increasing south winds.

Sunday will see near record highs!

Mother’s Day will be very warm with highs in the 90s and triple digits.

The record high in Oklahoma City is 96 degrees set back in 1918. It will be close.