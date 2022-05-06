Thursday, May 5th 2022, 9:25 pm

'The House Was Just Shaking': Families Begin To Clean-Up Following Storms

The first steps are underway. Power crews are busy working on streets covered in downed power lines and debris.

Virginia Brice said she was home when the storm hit, and it felt like it lasted minutes.

“The house was just shaking. I have a small inner hallway and no windows or doors on that one so that's where I stayed with my kitties,” Brice said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but Kendall Putman said he knows of several people who got stuck taking shelter.

“They ran into the bathroom and some emergency vehicles came in and helped dig them out,” Putman said.

Puttman said this house is his rental property and he did not have insurance.

“Either way it's either a loss of rent to just tear it down or a big expense getting it fixed back up to rent,” Putman said.

Insulation is stuck in the fence and Putman said the only part of the roof still intact is where the renters took shelter.

“There's only one piece of roof left, the other part some of that is over here, here's some roof there's some more over in the neighbor's yard and I don't know where all of the rest of it went,” Putman said.

For many homeowners uprooted trees are their biggest issue.

“The street was full of tree debris, so I got out there and cleaned the tree debris out of the streets,” Brice said.

“Honestly, I couldn't believe it. This is the first time Seminole has ever been hit this bad. It's just me and my three boys. It's livable we just don't have no power,” Allen Shatswell said.

Crews are out restoring power in several neighborhoods. Neighbors said they're thankful for their hard work and for making it through the storm.



