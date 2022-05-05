×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
53°
Feels like 52°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 5)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, May 5th 2022, 6:49 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 5)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Illinois River Expected To Reach Near Record Crest
Chinh Doan
There is a lot of concern for Cherokee County as the Illinois River is expected to be a near record crest on Friday morning, May 6. Water is already over 18 feet high – almost going into the highway.
Illinois River Expected To Reach Near Record Crest
Chinh Doan
There is a lot of concern for Cherokee County as the Illinois River is expected to be a near record crest on Friday morning, May 6. Water is already over 18 feet high – almost going into the highway.
People Of Seminole Working Together To Clean Up After Tornado
Craig Day
Some of the worst damage from Wednesday night's storms was in Seminole where a tornado tore through the middle of town. Oklahoma's Own Craig Day gave us a live-look of how the community is recovering in his hometown.
People Of Seminole Working Together To Clean Up After Tornado
Craig Day
Some of the worst damage from Wednesday night's storms was in Seminole where a tornado tore through the middle of town. Oklahoma's Own Craig Day gave us a live-look of how the community is recovering in his hometown.
Thunder Struck: A Japanese Girl's American Dream
Dana Hertneky
Kei Hirata always dreamed of being a dancer. Raised in Chiba Japan, she began dancing at three years old. In 2011, she traveled from Japan to the U.S. in search of an NBA team to audition for. She was on her way to a Lakers vs. Thunder game at Staples Center, where she met a group of Thunder fans that would change her life.
Thunder Struck: A Japanese Girl's American Dream
Dana Hertneky
Kei Hirata always dreamed of being a dancer. Raised in Chiba Japan, she began dancing at three years old. In 2011, she traveled from Japan to the U.S. in search of an NBA team to audition for. She was on her way to a Lakers vs. Thunder game at Staples Center, where she met a group of Thunder fans that would change her life.
Locust Grove Community Deals With Business, Road Floods
McKenzie Gladney
Towns across Oklahoma are dealing with flooding on Thursday. At Lake Hudson, the water is nearly four feet above normal. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live from Locust Grove with the latest on the conditions there.
Locust Grove Community Deals With Business, Road Floods
McKenzie Gladney
Towns across Oklahoma are dealing with flooding on Thursday. At Lake Hudson, the water is nearly four feet above normal. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live from Locust Grove with the latest on the conditions there.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Illinois River Expected To Reach Near Record Crest
Chinh Doan
There is a lot of concern for Cherokee County as the Illinois River is expected to be a near record crest on Friday morning, May 6. Water is already over 18 feet high – almost going into the highway.
People Of Seminole Working Together To Clean Up After Tornado
Craig Day
Some of the worst damage from Wednesday night's storms was in Seminole where a tornado tore through the middle of town. Oklahoma's Own Craig Day gave us a live-look of how the community is recovering in his hometown.
Thunder Struck: A Japanese Girl's American Dream
Dana Hertneky
Kei Hirata always dreamed of being a dancer. Raised in Chiba Japan, she began dancing at three years old. In 2011, she traveled from Japan to the U.S. in search of an NBA team to audition for. She was on her way to a Lakers vs. Thunder game at Staples Center, where she met a group of Thunder fans that would change her life.
Locust Grove Community Deals With Business, Road Floods
McKenzie Gladney
Towns across Oklahoma are dealing with flooding on Thursday. At Lake Hudson, the water is nearly four feet above normal. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live from Locust Grove with the latest on the conditions there.
First Responders Help Bixby Families Find Shelter After Flooding
Grant Stephens
Several families in Bixby were forced to evacuate after heavy rains flooded their homes. First responders and volunteers tried to make things a little easier for families forced from their flooded homes Thursday morning.
Jenks Residents Say Drainage Issues In Their Neighborhood Leads To Flooding
McKenzie Gladney
Neighbors in one Jenks neighborhood said every time it rains, they have to deal with flooding.
View More Stories