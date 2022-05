Thursday, May 5th 2022, 5:42 pm

By: News 9

Red Cross Of Oklahoma Helps Residents In Seminole After Powerful Storms

The community of Seminole is in for a long recovery after severe weather destroyed homes and businesses throughout the town.

The Red Cross of Oklahoma is in Seminole helping with disaster relief.

If you would like to find out more information on how you can help those impacted by the storms, click here.

You can also make a $10 donation by texting REDCROSS to 90-999.