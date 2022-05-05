2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Begins May 9th

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 3:26 pm

By: News9

The 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the week of May 9-13 with pick ups on May 14th. The food drive is brought to you by the National Association of Letter Carriers and the U.S. Postal Service.

Look for a donation bag in your mailbox and then fill it with non-perishable food to be picked up my your mail carrier on Saturday, May 14th. All donations collected will stay in your community to help fight hunger!

Volunteers are needed at metro post offices to help sort donations on Saturday, May 14th. To volunteer, click here.