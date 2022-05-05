OU Athletics Announces New 'SoonerVision On ESPN+' Agreement

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 1:28 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

If you've wondered when you'll have to stop paying $54.99 for an early September football game, wonder no more.

The University of Oklahoma announced a revamped partnership Thursday as its SoonerVision brand moves to ESPN+.

The partnership will move more than 100 live athletic events -- including the spring football game, one nonconference football matchup and at least 25 basketball games -- behind a slightly less expensive paywall.

The announcement appears to be in line with OU's expected move to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025. As a part of ESPN's new contract with the SEC, which began with the 2021 football season, ESPN+ was granted the ability to stream one nonconference football game per each school in the conference.

The new SoonerVision on ESPN+ service will start in August 2022.