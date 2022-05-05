×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
56°
Feels like 56°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, May 5th 2022, 8:09 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 5)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 5, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 4, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 5)
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 4)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 4, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 4)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
WHO: Nearly 15 Million Deaths Associated With COVID-19
Associated Press
The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more than double the current official death toll of over 6 million.
WHO: Nearly 15 Million Deaths Associated With COVID-19
Associated Press
The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more than double the current official death toll of over 6 million.
Catalan: Spain Spy Chief Admits Legally Hacking Some Phones
Associated Press
A leading Catalan separatist politician said Thursday that Spain’s top intelligence official acknowledged that her agency had hacked into the cellphones of “some” of the dozens of politicians reported to be targeted by spyware but she said it had proper judicial authorization.
Catalan: Spain Spy Chief Admits Legally Hacking Some Phones
Associated Press
A leading Catalan separatist politician said Thursday that Spain’s top intelligence official acknowledged that her agency had hacked into the cellphones of “some” of the dozens of politicians reported to be targeted by spyware but she said it had proper judicial authorization.
Rising Interest Rates In US Will Hinder Foreign Economies
Associated Press
The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world.
Rising Interest Rates In US Will Hinder Foreign Economies
Associated Press
The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world.
Senate To Vote Next Week On Protecting Abortion Rights
Associated Press
The Senate will vote next week on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law as Democrats mount their response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
Senate To Vote Next Week On Protecting Abortion Rights
Associated Press
The Senate will vote next week on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law as Democrats mount their response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
WHO: Nearly 15 Million Deaths Associated With COVID-19
Associated Press
The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems during the first two years of the pandemic, more than double the current official death toll of over 6 million.
Catalan: Spain Spy Chief Admits Legally Hacking Some Phones
Associated Press
A leading Catalan separatist politician said Thursday that Spain’s top intelligence official acknowledged that her agency had hacked into the cellphones of “some” of the dozens of politicians reported to be targeted by spyware but she said it had proper judicial authorization.
Rising Interest Rates In US Will Hinder Foreign Economies
Associated Press
The fallout can be felt beyond America’s borders, hitting shopkeepers in Sri Lanka, farmers in Mozambique and families in poorer countries around the world.
Senate To Vote Next Week On Protecting Abortion Rights
Associated Press
The Senate will vote next week on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law as Democrats mount their response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
Advocates Worry Other Rights At Risk If Court Overturns Roe
Associated Press
The draft’s provocative rhetoric also is generating concern that LGTBQ advances and other matters based on the right to privacy could be vulnerable in a newly hostile political environment.
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Amid Rising Animosities
Associated Press
North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to speed up the development of his nuclear weapons.
View More Stories