Thursday, May 5th 2022, 3:28 am

By: News 9

Currently, more than 9,000 OG&E customers are without power across the state.

In Seminole, more than 4,500 customers are without power.

More than 1,040 Norman customers are currently in the dark.

In Oklahoma City, about 289 customers are without power.

This is a developing story.