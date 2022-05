Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 6:53 pm

By: News 9

Less than 10 minutes after a tornado developed in Seminole County, two more appeared at once.

One of them touched down, causing power flashes and kicking up debris into the air.

“Is it me or am I sweating?” News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said after watching both tornadoes touch the ground.

Related: WATCH: Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Spots Tornado Near Maud